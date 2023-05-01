Fashion and fizz catwalk event at iconic Halifax town centre store is huge success

The catwalk event brought together Community Foundation For Calderdale supporters and Harveys customers, welcoming them with fizz and canapés before the fashion show.

Talented Stylist Bernadette Gledhill co-ordinated the event and pulled together the looks for all of the models, supported by Harveys staff.

There was a mixture of professional models and women from charities that Community Foundation For Calderdale has funded, including Angela Everson from WomenCentre, Bola Adams from Light Up Black and African Heritage Calderdale, and Venna Levis from Focus for Hope.

The Fashion and Fizz event organises by Harveys of Halifax and the Community Foundation for Calderdale

Shoppers then enjoyed exclusive access to the store as well as a special discount a raffle, makeovers, and goody bags.

Rachel Oates from the foundation said: “With so much doom and gloom around, we felt that people needed something to look forward to and to have a bit of positivity and fun.

"We wanted to raise awareness with Harveys customers about the Community Foundation and that we fund lots of brilliant charities making an impact on so many peoples’ lives in Calderdale, and that good things are happening."

Tracy Harvey, Managing Director of Harveys added: “It was wonderful to welcome customers, old and new, to the store for what was a really fun evening.

"As we all know, Calderdale is at its best when we all work together and this was a perfect example of how well we do that.

"Thanks so much to the foundation, Bernadette Gledhill and the fabulous volunteer models who made the evening such a success.”

