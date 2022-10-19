Sisters Vittoria and Melania Defelice and their team at Coco Boo Loves have designed and created Cocobooluxe – a collection of unique pieces which are already creating excitement amongst their online followers.

The pair have their own shop in Halifax’s Westgate Aracde – Coco Boo – which they opened 12 years ago, and they have been selling clothes online since 2017.

They have wanted to launch their own fashion line for several years but were delayed by the pandemic.

Sisters who have launched online fashion brand Coco Loves Boo Melania and Vittoria Defelice.

The high-end line consists of fun pieces the sisters hope will become customers’ favourites to wear.

They stress they are very aware of the problems caused by fast fashion, and these pieces are designed to become wardrobe staples that can be worn different ways, and again and again.

One dress is reversible, while another can be worn with a its bow round the waist or neck.

They have had an amazing reaction to the sneak peeks they have been putting on social media, with a post about one dress going viral.

The Coco Boo Loves Team: Gracie Howarth, Leon Gladok, Vittoria Defelice, Marisa Defelice and Melania Defelice.

"We're nervous but really excited about the launch,” said Vittoria.

Melania added: “We've put everything into this.

"I'd describe the line as really fun. There are some unique shapes and prints.

"We've tried to think about every person.

Leon Gladok and Gracie Howarth at fashion brand Coco Loves Boo HQ, Halifax.

"It's about fun and feeling good, and wearing something that makes you feel happy."

Vittoria and Melania grew up with fashion, both working in the Huddersfield clothing shop run by their mum, Marisa, when they were teens.

They studied at university in Preston before opening a shop in the city.

They opened their Halifax shop in 2010, and with their mum’s help, their business has been blossoming.

The sisters also work alongside Melania’s husband Leon Galdok and designer Gracie Howarth, and have an office and fashion studio off Horton Street.

The new line launches on Friday online at 10am and some pieces will also be available in their Halifax shop.

