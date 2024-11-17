Ben and Francesca

A father and daughter from Southowram have raised £2,590 for Overgate’s Big Build Appeal by taking part in a joint sky dive.

Ben and Francesca Townsend took to the skies at Hibaldstow Airfield in Lincolnshire.

Ben’s father and Francesca’s grandfather, Keith, spent time in the paratroopers as a young man and also received care at Overgate during his final days.

Ben said: “To be able to follow in my dad’s footsteps whilst showing support for Overgate fills me with pride.

"To do this with my daughter and create a wonderful memory that will last a lifetime, really did make it even more special.

“Overgate’s team cared for my dad in 1991. He passed away when he was only 55.

"I have very fond memories of my visits to the hospice. My two brothers and I were free to play in the gardens or the park across the road.

“Overgate Hospice is renowned for making final wishes come true, and I am eternally grateful to the hospice as they made my dad’s final wish come true, which was to be at home when the time came to say goodbye to this world.

"On July 6, 1991, my dad told the nurses at the hospice that he needed to go home that day.

"They immediately made the arrangements for this to happen, and in the early hours of July 7, my dad went to sleep in his chair for the last time.”

In preparation for the jump, Ben had to lose half a stone. He did so by self-imposing a ‘bhaji ban.’

“For as long as I can remember, I’ve had three bhajis from Ashby’s in Elland for my lunch,” he said.

"Now, anyone that has been to Ashby’s knows that their bhajis are the best in the world.

"On the morning of my sky dive, I weighed myself and saw I’d lost more than I expected – so naturally we celebrated with a McDonald’s breakfast!”

During their sky dive, Ben and Francesca reached speeds of 120mph and also completed a 60 second free fall.

“My daughter jumped before me – I think it was worse watching her jump than doing the jump myself,” said Ben.

"She absolutely smashed it - I am so proud of her. She has shown so much courage and is growing into an incredible young woman.

“When you’re in the plane and first falling, the noise is deafening. However, the second the parachute is released, it becomes so peaceful and serene.

"My instructor, Chris, was also ex-paratrooper, like my dad, and was brilliant.

"He would spin us around and point out things across the landscape. It was an amazing experience.”

Nina Ritchie, Overgate’s capital campaign lead, said: “On behalf of everyone at the hospice, I’d like to thank our daredevils Ben and Francesca.

"They have gone above and beyond to raise £2,590 for Overgate.

"Without the support of our community, the Big Build can’t happen. Thank you for bringing us one step, or leap, closer to our new hospice.”

Overgate has announced the 2025 Big Leap dates, which are Sunday, April 27, Saturday, May 31, Sunday, June 29, Saturday, July 26, Sunday, August 24 and Saturday, September 27.

For more information, call 01422 387121 or email [email protected].