FC Halifax Town and local charities tandem for big new cycle event

The Big Ride Home starts and finishes in Halifax – with 270 miles and three days of cycling in between. Organisers hope it will become an annual event.

Happy days will be working in tandem with Overgate Hospice to organise the ride, which will raise money for both charities and will see over 200 riders head for Hull, then Middlesbrough on September 15, before making their way back home.

Funds will also be shared with FC Halifax Town, who hosted the official launch of the event during Saturday’s home match between the Shaymen and Barnet.

The Big Ride Home launch at The Shay with FC Halifax Town's John Williams

Dave Fawcett, Founder of Happydays UK, said: “Right now we’re looking to recruit as many riders as possible to be part of this incredible team event and make a real impact on people in need at the heart of our community.

“We’re also keen to hear from local businesses who might want to sponsor the event and place their branding on our specially designed cycle jerseys,” he added.

One of Halifax’s newest businesses, The Mazery Gentlemen’s Barbers, has already stepped in as lead sponsor of the event.