FC Halifax Town: Early Christmas gifts for young Shaymen fans

Christmas will be coming early for 200 lucky young Halifax Town supporters thanks to the club’s shirt sponsor.

Core Facility Services will give away the junior shirts to fans at a series of special local events this month.

The first giveaway will be held at Harveys of Halifax on December 11 followed by another at Galactic Golf on December 16 with a chance for supporters to meet Town players at both events, starting at 4pm.

The remaining shirts will be given away to followers of Core’s social media and at the last home game before Christmas against Notts County on December 21.

Colette Watts, managing director of Core Facility Services, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be this season’s FC Halifax Town shirt sponsor and everyone at Core has been gripped by the action at the Shay this season.

“We’re really proud to be supporting this talented, hard-working local club and what better way to share our passion for the club than by giving some of the young fans an early Christmas present?”

David Bosomworth, FC Halifax Town, chairman, said: “Once again Gareth, Colette and their team at CORE have surpassed our expectations of any sponsor.

“Their continuous generosity to the football club and its supporters needs to be applauded – what a fantastic gesture at this special time of year.”