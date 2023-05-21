Jason Burnside and friend Andy Turner with their families

Wembley Way was a sea of blue and white, with Shaymen followers travelling from all over the country to witness their biggest game of the season - and their second visit to the capital for this showpiece occasion in seven years.

“We had a good day that day,” reflected Peter Meskimmon, 64, on the 2016 triumph, in which Scott McManus scored the only goal.

“That was great because Grimsby were cocky and they thought they were going to do us over. The reverse happened>”

David Pearson and his 'lucky' shirt

On this season’s final with Gateshead, he said: “It makes up for all those freezing cold Tuesday nights when there’s only 1,800 there. It just means everything, it’s fantastic. Especially with the start we had this season. It was a great finish but a poor start.

“I’d like to say to all the doubters about the management, just look at it now, and see what happens when you give them a chance rather than get rid of them after a few defeats.”

Peter has travelled down with his friend Michael Devereux, 68, from Sowerby Bridge.

“We set off on the coach at 6.45am. I’m happy to be here early (for the FA Vase final) and then we’ll enjoy the big one.

Charlie Potts was surprised by Dan Webb at 5.30am this morning with news of a trip to Wembley!

“I think Jesse Debrah has a big part to play today.”

David Pearson, who first attended a Town match with his Dad in 1968, is wearing the same “lucky shirt” - the home kit for the 2005-06 season - which he wore in 2016.

“If I’d ever said to my Dad we’d get to Wembley he’d have fallen off his chair,” David, who has travelled by car and train from his Midlands base, said. “So to get here for the second time is absolutely brilliant.

“I’ve come in the same shirt from the first one because you don’t change a lucky shirt. If it's good enough to see us win at Wembley once then hopefully it’s good enough to see us win twice.

Andrew Cocker, left, and Joanne Pollard, centre, outside Wembley

“Considering all the games have been away from home and they’ve come through all of that, in what has been a tough season, it is just amazing. You can’t miss something like this.”

For Charlie Potts, who has cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair, the day has come as a surprise.

“We decided to wake him up at half past five and say get your coat, we’re going down to Wembley,” said Dan Webb who travelled with Charlie and Mum, Lucy. Dan added: “He was absolutely buzzing.”

Asked how he felt about being at Wembley for the first time, Charlie replied: “Tired!”

Town fans Michael Devereux and Peter Meskimmon

Andrew Cocker set off at 8am from his home near Sheffield and met up with friend of 20 years Joanne Pollard outside the ground.

“I’ve come down to watch both games and I am excited to see two good games and hopefully we will win the trophy at the end of the day,” he said.

“Getting of at Wembley Park tube station, walking down Wembley Way with Newport Pagnell fans with the green flares and the fans singing ‘green army’ was great.

“I think we start as slight favourites because Gateshead are a bit ravaged by injuries and player unavailability. They are two evenly matched teams as the league table shows.”

Asked who he thought could be the 2023 version of Scott McManus, Andrew said:

“Sam Johnson because the only way we’ve got to Wembley is Sam Johnson’s goalkeeping in the quarter final and semi final. We wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for Sam Johnson’s goalkeeping.

“I think it will be 1-1 and we’ll win the penalty shootout, bound to be.”

Joanne added: “I attended in 2016 with my late Father, I have got his hoody on today to bring him with us.

“My Dad passed away when he was 85 and he came to his first game when he was seven.

“I was doing the Park Run yesterday morning and I thought to myself, “You can get around park run, come on town.” If I can run, they can win!”

Jason Burnside has come to Wembley with his friend Andy Turner and their families.

“We set off at half past six on the coach,” Jason revealed. “It’s been brilliant. It’s our first time at Wembley as we missed the last one.”

Andy added: “It’s going to be an excellent day. We’re going to smash it. It was a brilliant end to the season, we were unbeaten in April. Hopefully we can bring the same form down here.”