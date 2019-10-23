FC Halifax Town to host Christmas lunch for those in need across Calderdale

FC Halifax Town are again holding a special Christmas lunch at The Shay for local charities and those in need.

Following the success of last year’s event, the club is once again inviting volunteers and service users of Calderdale charities to join them on the day.The event takes place at The Shay on Thursday, December 5 from noon. The closing date for registration is Wednesday, November 20.The 150 places will be allocated on a first-come-first-served basis. To apply, email orders@fchtshop.com with your name, how many places you’d require and a telephone number and you will be contacted after the deadline.