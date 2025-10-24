Fears Calderdale could lose counter-terrorism funding

Concerned councillors are worried Calderdale is to lose its Prevent counter-terrorism funding next year at a time when potential threats have not lessened.

The borough has already seen its funding for the programme cut by almost half to £126,249.72 in 2026-26 and it will be removed entirely after March 31, they heard.

Now Calderdale Council’s Crime and Disorder Committee is urging council and regional leaders, and both the borough’s MPs, to take the case to Government.

The borough is losing its funding as it has fallen out of the top 20 areas in the country facing threats.

But director of Public Services, Ian Day, and Prevent and West Yorkshire Police officers warned the borough could take no comfort in this.

Police officers said: “It would be easy to think, with the withdrawal of funding, that the risk had somehow reduced.

“It’s not, quite simply.

“We’ve probably never been busier.”

The funding removal was more a case of threats rising higher in some other areas than threats in Calderdale reducing, the council, Prevent and police officers said.

It meant all Prevent roles for the borough were at risk.

Since the Southport murders last year, referrals to Prevent have gone up across the country – including in Calderdale, where referrals are up 32 per cent, councillors were told.

In Calderdale, referrals and queries continue to be predominantly-driven by extreme right wing ideology, whereas nationally Daesh/Al Quaeda-inspired terrorism remains the primary concern for security services, they heard.

Councillors found it most worrying that a major area of referral increase was what are termed “violent fixation” referrals - not necessarily liked to any particular ideology.

The risk, particularly to young people, from online activity is ever-present, they heard.

Members agreed to recommend to the council’s cabinet that, with the threat level high in Calderdale, Prevent funding is maintained or increased at a real-term level.

This might have budget implications, they said.

Cabinet is set to consider the issue when it meets on November 3.

They also agreed committee chair Abigail White (Lib Dem, Warley) should write to the Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin, and MPs Kate Dearden (Lab, Halifax) and Josh Fenton-Glynn (Lab, Calder Valley) urging them to take up the case, as well as the Home Office.