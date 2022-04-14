Fears for bid to save run-down Halifax park pavilion

The group are concerned their battle to save the pavilion in Shroggs Park, Lee Mount, has been set back by Calderdale Council securing the building and only allowing supervised access.

The council says the pavilion is in poor condition and they need to protect people’s safety.

Sean Bamforth, one of the campaigners, said: “The worry is that if the building closes, they will not reopen it.”

Campaigners are trying to rescue the pavilion in Shroggs Park, Lee Mount, Halifax

The pavilion used to provide changing facilities and storage for local sports teams but is now in desperate need of repairs.

The campaigners estimate £100,000 is needed to make it safer, with extensive work on the roof, electrics and plumbing needed.

“We need the roof on because without that, it’s getting wetter and there’s going to be more damage.”,” said Sean.

If the council can repair the roof, the campaigners think they can fundraise to fund the rest of the work.

Zohrah Zancudi, Calderdale Council’s Director of Public Services, said: “We are excited about the future of Shroggs Park. We’re working with community groups to plan a range of improvements across the park, which will be led by local people who know it best.

"As part of this, we will be asking the community which improvements to the park are most important to them. The future of the pavilion will be shaped by these priorities.

“In the meantime, the pavilion is in very poor condition, the lease to a third party has expired and management responsibility for the pavilion has returned to the council.