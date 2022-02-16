Festival organisers hoping for another sold-out success when Iconoclast returns to Todmorden this summer

Last year’s festival featured around 16 LGBTQIA+ DJs and performers across three venues in Todmorden - Nan Moor’s, the Golden Lion and Smoke Nightclub.

The line-up saw popular local acts alongside the likes of Michelle Manetti, Bonzai Bonner, Black Betty and many more resident DJs from club nights across the UK.

This year's event, which will take place on Saturday, July 30, during Pride weekend in the Calder Valley, will see a bigger line-up with an extra stage added during the daytime hours to increase the accessibility and capacity of the event.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Iconoclast festival returns to Todmorden. Organisers, from the left, Amy Brennan, Kim Blackburn and Kiya Major, at the Golden Lion.

Amy Brennan, organiser and DJ, said: "We’re still finalising the line-up for 2022, so it can’t be revealed just yet. However it’s safe to say it already includes some very well respected house and techno DJs.

"Todmorden, and particularly the Golden Lion, has become a destination for great music and nightlife. There’s a very established LGBTQIA+ community in the area too, and so Iconoclast provides the opportunity to amplify the queer voices in the story of Todmorden’s music scene.

"Over the years we’ve noticed more and more LGBTQIA+ people moving away from cities to find a sense of belonging and community in rural areas, so the desire for events like ours is definitely growing. Iconoclast is unique as it brings the queer club scene that’s usually found in the city to a small northern town, where folk can see top DJs and and artists perform in intimate, local venues.

"Along with many local party-goers, last year saw people travel from cities and towns across the country to Todmorden just for the festival! This is fantastic as it brings a much more diverse crowd to the area, and helps to support local businesses at the same time.

Iconoclast festival returns to Todmorden. Organisers, from the left, Amy Brennan, Kim Blackburn and Kiya Major

“It’s really exciting to be able to ask some of our favourite DJs to play here and to receive such overwhelming support from them. If you love acid, electro, house and techno music, then you are going to love the line-up we have in store this year! The festival really is a labour of love, and we hope that shines through this year just like it did in 2021”

Fellow event organiser and DJ Kim Blackburn said: "I feel really proud to be creating spaces that are welcoming to trans people, within the community I love so much."

Kiya Major, also an organiser and DJ, said: “The atmosphere of the day last year was one of joy and liberation, the satisfaction in seeing the happiness in people’s faces on the dance floor was quite emotional as an organiser.

"We put a lot of time and energy into the event and I think that was noticeable in the atmosphere. With the success of 2021, we have set the bar high for this year, so expect even more chaos and debauchery!”

Tickets will be released via Skiddle at the end of this month, and are expected to sell out fairly quickly.