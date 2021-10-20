Festive fun returns to Halifax's Piece Hall as Christmas events announced

The Piece Hall at Christmas

More than 40 events will take place at the historic building during November and December including a winter makers market, a special Father Christmas experience, music, comedy and cinema sessions featuring Christmas favourites and sing-along classics.

The venue’s 66,000 sq ft courtyard will be transformed into a winter wonderland, complete with a spectacular 30ft Christmas tree and traditional carousel.

The giant circus-style Spiegeltent will be returning where Ellie Sax will be among the performers as well as New Order's drummer Stephen Morris, who will be in conversation with DJ Dave Haslam.

There will also be shows by Abba tribute band Abba Revival, jive and swing band King Pleasure and the Biscuit Boys, Jump, Jive and Wail and Elland Silver Band.

The Winter Makers Markets will bring some of the region’s favourite independent craft stalls, artisan makers and pop-up food and drink stalls over two weekends, and children will be able to enjoy a magical journey of storytelling and imagination in a specially-created Christmas experience which leads them through an enchanting interactive tour of The Piece Hall, culminating with an opportunity to meet Father Christmas himself.

Nicky Chance-Thompson, Chief Executive at The Piece Hall Trust, said: “Christmas is back at The Piece Hall and we can’t wait.

"It’s such a special time and more so than ever this year. It’s a time to share with family and friends and remember those who are no longer with us.

"We want to get back to the true spirit of Christmas, so we’re celebrating kindness, caring, generosity and gratitude but we’ll also be in the party mood and up for some good old-fashioned fun.

Tickets for the events announced to date will go on sale on at 10am on Friday, October 22 on The Piece Hall website.