Festive: Halifax baker wins Channel 4's Kirstie's Handmade Christmas TV show contest with amazing creation

A talented Halifax baker has come top in a TV seasonal search for the best Christmas cake-maker.

By Sarah Fitton
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Chloe Maguire, from Ovenden, was picked to feature and – went onto win first prize – in Kirstie’s Handmade Christmas shown on Channel 4 on Monday night.

She was among a group of professional bakers set the challenge of making a show-stopping festive cake.

Chloe, of Chole Maguire’s Cakes, won for her incredible bust of Father Christmas.

Chloe with Kirstie Allsopp and her trophy
She said: “I cannot even put into words how incredible the day was and the boost it’s given me since filming back in October.

"It’s given what I needed all along and that’s reassurance that I really do belong in the cake world.”

She said it was lovely to meet the other cake-makers, as well as the TV crew, contest judge and Kirstie Allsopp, who presents the show.

She also added her thanks to everyone who has supported her.

The amazing cake that Chloe won the show with

Earlier this year, Chole was asked to make a cake for winner of The Apprentice TV show Harpreet Kaur.

Her amazing bust of Lord Alan Sugar was the centrepiece at a viewing party in Brighouse for Harpreet and her friends and family where they watched the final episode of the popular BBC1 show where Harpreet was revealed as the winner.

Chloe, a mum-of-three, used to be a hairdresser and started making cakes during lockdown.

She started the art of sculpting cakes last year and is self-taught, making all her cakes using her own recipes.

For more information, visit https://chloemaguirescakes.co.uk .

