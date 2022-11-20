Festive spirit coming to Hebden Bridge as town set to host first ever 'Hebden Makes Christmas' event

Artist Rachel Red pictured with her artwork on a Tea Towell in the Studio at Northlight Studios, Hebden Bridge Picture by Simon Hulme 7th November 2022

“This will be what Christmas markets should be about: an eclectic mix of one-of-a-kind artisan makers and artists, contemporary as well as traditional craft skills, along with the mulled wine, mince pies and festive Christmas fare,” organiser John Noble-Milner said.

“Hebden Bridge is renowned for its distinctly independent shops, bistros, bars and pubs," John continued. “With art and craft fairs at the Town Hall, Methodist Church, Northlight Studios Winter Fair and dozens of artists opening their studios and workshops it’s going to be an amazing weekend throughout the town and on through to Mytholmroyd with open studios and Brier Hey Pottery.”

Of the history behind the event, local artist Jayne Smith explained, "Hebden Makes Christmas began during lockdown 2020. With no events running and missing the opportunity to welcome visitors to our studios, a group of artists got together to run a virtual Christmas market via social media, using the hashtag #hebdenmakeschristmas.

Artist Katch Skinner pictured with her egg cups in the Studio at Northlight Studios, Hebden Bridge Picture by Simon Hulme 7th November 2022

"The market was really popular so we decided to make it happen in real life, bringing the Christmas spirit alive with all the colour and vibrancy our local art scene offers.”

"'Hebden Makes Christmas' will be like the Christmas Markets of old, with handcrafted gifts and where buyers get to meet the makers," Jayne said.

Sam Morton, a Hebden Bridge jeweller, said, "It'll be an opportunity to shop truly independently, to discover gifts that will last a lifetime and a rare chance to find unique pieces of art and craft that just aren't available on the high street. Our local artists are renowned for the quality of their work and we're lucky to have such a wide variety of talent offering pieces ranging from jewellery, sculpture, glassware, ceramics and carpentry to landscape watercolours, oil paintings, illustrations, photography and much, much more."

Entry to all venues is free. Some of the venues are in old buildings and artist’s homes, nearly all are accessible and all are welcome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Artist Toby Cotterill pictured with his work in the Studio at Northlight Studios, Hebden Bridge Picture by Simon Hulme 7th November 2022

To find out more information, you can email [email protected]

Artist Toby Cotterill pictured at work in the Studio at Northlight Studios, Hebden Bridge Picture by Simon Hulme 7th November 2022