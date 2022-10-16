The FIFA 2022 World Cup gets underway in a matter of weeks, taking place in the middle eastern country of Qatar.

While most World Cups are summer tournaments, due to concerns over extreme heat, this year’s global soccer showcase was moved to a November/December schedule to ensure the safety of the players and the fans in attendance.

The football tournament gets underway with hosts Qatar taking on Ecuador on Sunday November 20, with kick off scheduled for 4pm.

England's footballers will be hoping to go one better in the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament in Qatar in November after losing in the semi-finals of the men's competition in 2018. Picture Getty Images

From November 21 there will be three group stage games a day, with the first kicking off at 1pm.

England’s first game is the 1pm kick off on that day (November 21) as the Three Lions take on Iran, followed by games against the USA (November 25 at 7pm) and Wales (November 29 at 7pm).

After the group stages, the knockout round of 16 will begin on Saturday December 3, followed by the Quarter Finals starting on December 9.

The Semi-Finals, begin on December 13, leading up to the final which will take place on Sunday December 18 at 3pm.

Gareth Southgate, Manager of England's men's football team, was in Qatar earlier this year for the 2022 FIFA World Cup final draw. Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images.

Many will be hoping to see England take their place here and the men’s team go on to lift the trophy for the first time since 1966, having just narrowly missed out in the World Cup four years ago.