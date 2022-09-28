Fight to save Elland car park continues as traders' concerns raised at council meeting

As reported by the Courier, business-owners in Elland town centre are concerned that regeneration plans include the loss of what they say is a “vital” car park.

At a meeting of the council’s cabinet this week, Peter Hunt asked in the public question time segment for part of the proposals to be examined again.

He said there was “growing disquiet” among some local businesses.

Coronation Street Car Park, Elland

“Some have grave fears over suggestion of the loss of Coronation Street car park and the severe impact it would have on trade, despite the presence of alternative and further afield parking in Elland,” he said.

“Can you revisit this as part of the plan and ensure the car park is preserved as this is vital – it’s a vital centralised facility and integral to the support of key businesses like the historic Rex Cinema and Sunny Gym play gym.”

Cabinet member for Towns, Engagement and Public Health, Councillor Sarah Courtney (Lab, Calder) said people would have the chance to make their views known.

“We are extremely keen to build upon our unique and historic towns and we’ve got a desire to see them thrive,” she said.

“There is a lot of money planning to be spent there and we certainly wouldn’t want to do anything that would be deleterious to any of the businesses there.

“There have been extensive consultations on the plans for Elland, there are ongoing public meetings and there will be chances as it goes through the planning process.”

Councillor Courtney said parking was being reviewed alongside a commitment to creating green and safe streets around the borough.

She said towns which have looked at some degree of pedestrianisation have been successful in terms of footfall and also “dwell” time.

“That actually increases business and increases prosperity of towns,” she added.

Petitions have been placed in shops across Elland calling for Calderdale Council to reconsider its regeneration plans.

Whilst traders are supportive of much of the council’s vision, they do not want to lose the car park at the bottom of Coronation Street.

Owner of Rex Cinema Charles Morris has said losing the car park could jeopardise the future of the Calderdale treasure.