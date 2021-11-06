Final push to save Heptonstall Post Office

Heptonstall Post Office

After decades of service, the postmaster is retiring, and the community is coming together to raise the funds to take the Post Office over, before he leaves at the end of the year.

Within a month of going live, the new community asset fund quickly reached two-thirds of the funds required.

There's less than two weeks to go until another £26,000 is required in order to meet the minimum amount to save the community asset. More than £70,000 has been pledged in support and a further £25,000 match investment secured from Co-operatives UK.

The share offer ends on November 15 and shareholders can choose to invest anywhere from £50-£15,000.