Find out if your last name is common or unique as the 18 most popular surnames across Calderdale are revealed

By Abigail Kellett
Published 25th Nov 2024, 06:00 BST
Do you have one of Calderdale’s most common surnames?

We have compiled a list of the 18 most common surnames across Calderdale, so you can see how many other people bearing your family name are spread across the borough.

The data relating to the popularity of surnames across Calderdale comes from Forebears.

Smith is the most common surname in Calderdale, with 2,805 people called Smith across the borough with 1 in 74 people having the surname.

1. Smith

Smith is the most common surname in Calderdale, with 2,805 people called Smith across the borough with 1 in 74 people having the surname. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

1,643 have the surname Greenwood in Calderdale, around 1 in 126 people.

2. Greenwood

1,643 have the surname Greenwood in Calderdale, around 1 in 126 people. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

1,533 have the surname Taylor in Calderdale, around 1 in 135 people.

3. Taylor

1,533 have the surname Taylor in Calderdale, around 1 in 135 people. Photo: 0.0

1,178 have the surname Sutcliffe in Calderdale, around 1 in 176 people.

4. Sutcliffe

1,178 have the surname Sutcliffe in Calderdale, around 1 in 176 people. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography

