Clare Rice and the three children who live with her lost everything in the blaze at their home on Rooley Banks in Sowerby.

All of their clothes, furniture, photos and sentimental items were wrecked.

The mum-of-10 and one of her children – 21-year-old Patrick – even had to spend a night sleeping rough by the river in Copley before they could find a new place to live.

Abid Hussain helping out at the Halifax Community Fridge food bank, Madni Mosque, Halifax

Advertisement Hide Ad

But she says she has been blown away by the amazing support she has been given by the community.

Halifax Community Fridge and its supporters have been helping by sourcing her a host of new furniture, clothing and other items.

And Lloyds Banking Group has been bringing the family donations to replace the belongings they have lost.

"We couldn't save anything,” said Clare, 45. “We lost everything.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The help we’ve had has been overwhelming.

“Everyone has been really kind.

"People who I don't even know have been rallying round to support us."

The fire was another blow during a tough few months for the family after Leeds University student Patrick was left fighting for his life when he suffered a ruptured spleen three months ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thankfully Clare, Patrick and the other two sons who live with her were sleeping at friends’ houses when the fire happened earlier this month.

It was police who broke the news of the blaze to Clare in a phone call in the middle of the night.

The mum-of-10 – seven boys and three girls – who is registered disabled had been living in the house since losing her mum four years ago.

Hassan Riaz from Halifax Community Fridge said they help anyone whenever they can, and recently supplied a new parent with much-needed supplies for their new baby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's not just food that we help people with,” he said.

"We can't refuse a request.”