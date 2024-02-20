Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The blaze broke out at a high-rise flat on Range Lane in Boothtown just before 9pm.

Crews from Halifax, Odsal, Bradford and Bingley fire stations, along with a specialist aerial appliance, were scrambled to tackle the fire at 8.59pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze was caused by a chip pan left unattended.

No one was hurt.

If you see a fire in progress, call firefighters on 999.