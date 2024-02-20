News you can trust since 1853
Fire in Boothtown: Scores of firefighters tackle high-rise flat fire in Halifax last night after chip pan left unattended

Dozens of firefighters were deployed to a fire at a Halifax tower block last night.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 20th Feb 2024, 09:16 GMT
The blaze broke out at a high-rise flat on Range Lane in Boothtown just before 9pm.

Crews from Halifax, Odsal, Bradford and Bingley fire stations, along with a specialist aerial appliance, were scrambled to tackle the fire at 8.59pm.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze was caused by a chip pan left unattended.

No one was hurt.

If you see a fire in progress, call firefighters on 999.

For free fire home safety advice or to book a home safety check, visit West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Services’s website.

