Fire in Boothtown: Scores of firefighters tackle high-rise flat fire in Halifax last night after chip pan left unattended
Dozens of firefighters were deployed to a fire at a Halifax tower block last night.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The blaze broke out at a high-rise flat on Range Lane in Boothtown just before 9pm.
Crews from Halifax, Odsal, Bradford and Bingley fire stations, along with a specialist aerial appliance, were scrambled to tackle the fire at 8.59pm.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze was caused by a chip pan left unattended.
No one was hurt.
If you see a fire in progress, call firefighters on 999.
For free fire home safety advice or to book a home safety check, visit West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Services’s website.