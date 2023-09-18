Fire in Halifax last night: Dozens of firefighters scrambled after blaze breaks out at high rise flats in Halifax town centre
Crews from Halifax, Illingworth, Rastrick and Odsal – plus an aerial unit from Huddersfield – were called to the blaze at Albion Court near Orange Street at 6.43pm yesterday (Sunday).
The firefighters had been told a kitchen was on fire and needed a large jet to put out the flames as well as ventilation to clear smoke from the flat.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said a heat detector alarm was sounding but working smoke alarms were not because of the kitchen door being closed.
If you see a fire in progress, call 999.
For book a free home fire safety check, visit West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service’s website.