Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Crews from Halifax, Illingworth, Rastrick and Odsal – plus an aerial unit from Huddersfield – were called to the blaze at Albion Court near Orange Street at 6.43pm yesterday (Sunday).

The firefighters had been told a kitchen was on fire and needed a large jet to put out the flames as well as ventilation to clear smoke from the flat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said a heat detector alarm was sounding but working smoke alarms were not because of the kitchen door being closed.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you see a fire in progress, call 999.