News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown

Fire in Halifax last night: Dozens of firefighters scrambled after blaze breaks out at high rise flats in Halifax town centre

Scores of firefighters were deployed to a fire at high rise flats in Halifax town centre last night.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 18th Sep 2023, 09:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Sep 2023, 09:28 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Crews from Halifax, Illingworth, Rastrick and Odsal – plus an aerial unit from Huddersfield – were called to the blaze at Albion Court near Orange Street at 6.43pm yesterday (Sunday).

The firefighters had been told a kitchen was on fire and needed a large jet to put out the flames as well as ventilation to clear smoke from the flat.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said a heat detector alarm was sounding but working smoke alarms were not because of the kitchen door being closed.

If you see a fire in progress, call 999.

For book a free home fire safety check, visit West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service’s website.

Related topics:HalifaxFireHuddersfield