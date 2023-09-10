News you can trust since 1853
Fire in Halifax last night: Halifax resident needs somewhere else to live and new clothes after house blaze

A Halifax resident has been left needing somewhere else to live after a blaze last night.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 10th Sep 2023, 15:32 BST- 1 min read
Fire crews from Rastrick Fire Station were called to the fire in the kitchen of a house at Weatherhouse Terrace in Pellon at 9.11pm yesterday (Saturday).

They said the gas board were also called out because of a ruptured gas main inside the property.

They put the flames out but needed Together Housing to attend to secure the house, make the electrics safe and provide temporary accommodation for the resident because of the extent of damage caused by the smoke and fire.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service also said: “The Red Cross was also requested to assist with provision of clothing.”

