Fire in Halifax: Scores of firefighters scrambled to blaze near Halifax town centre
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Dozens of firefighters were needed to tackle a blaze on the edge of Halifax town centre.
Crews from four fire stations were deployed to the fire on Carlton Place at 2.01pm yesterday.
Two fire engines were initially called to a report of a derelict building on fire.
When they arrived, they requested two more engines to help put out the blaze which was on the ground and first floors of the three-storey building.
For fire safety advice or information about how to book a free home fire safety check, visit West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service’s website.
If you see a fire in progress, call 999.