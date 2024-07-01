Fire in Halifax: Scores of firefighters scrambled to blaze near Halifax town centre

By Sarah Fitton
Published 1st Jul 2024, 09:31 BST
Updated 1st Jul 2024, 09:31 BST
Dozens of firefighters were needed to tackle a blaze on the edge of Halifax town centre.

Crews from four fire stations were deployed to the fire on Carlton Place at 2.01pm yesterday.

Two fire engines were initially called to a report of a derelict building on fire.

When they arrived, they requested two more engines to help put out the blaze which was on the ground and first floors of the three-storey building.

The fire happened yesterday afternoon

Fire engines from Halifax, Illingworth, Fairweather Green and Rastrick stations attended.

For fire safety advice or information about how to book a free home fire safety check, visit West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service’s website.

If you see a fire in progress, call 999.

