Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dozens of firefighters were needed to tackle a blaze on the edge of Halifax town centre.

Crews from four fire stations were deployed to the fire on Carlton Place at 2.01pm yesterday.

Two fire engines were initially called to a report of a derelict building on fire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When they arrived, they requested two more engines to help put out the blaze which was on the ground and first floors of the three-storey building.

The fire happened yesterday afternoon

Fire engines from Halifax, Illingworth, Fairweather Green and Rastrick stations attended.

For fire safety advice or information about how to book a free home fire safety check, visit West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service’s website.