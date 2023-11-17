Team from three fire stations were called to a house blaze in Ripponden last night.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Teams from Halifax, Rastrick and Mytholmroyd were deployed to the fire on Priest Lane at 8.55pm.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze was in a bedroom and all of the room was on fire.

No one was hurt.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Teams from three fire stations were called

Anyone who sees a fire in progress should call 999.