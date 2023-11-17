News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Fire in Ripponden: Scores of firefighters called to house blaze in Calderdale village last night

Team from three fire stations were called to a house blaze in Ripponden last night.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 17th Nov 2023, 10:23 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Teams from Halifax, Rastrick and Mytholmroyd were deployed to the fire on Priest Lane at 8.55pm.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze was in a bedroom and all of the room was on fire.

No one was hurt.

Teams from three fire stations were calledTeams from three fire stations were called
Teams from three fire stations were called
Most Popular

Anyone who sees a fire in progress should call 999.

Fore fire safety information or to find out more about booking a free home fire safety check, visit West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service’s website at https://www.westyorksfire.gov.uk/

Related topics:FireCalderdale