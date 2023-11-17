Fire in Ripponden: Scores of firefighters called to house blaze in Calderdale village last night
Team from three fire stations were called to a house blaze in Ripponden last night.
Teams from Halifax, Rastrick and Mytholmroyd were deployed to the fire on Priest Lane at 8.55pm.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze was in a bedroom and all of the room was on fire.
No one was hurt.
Anyone who sees a fire in progress should call 999.
Fore fire safety information or to find out more about booking a free home fire safety check, visit West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service’s website at https://www.westyorksfire.gov.uk/