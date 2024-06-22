Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dozens of firefighters were called out to a house fire in part of Halifax this morning.

Teams from Halifax, Illingworth and Rastrick fire stations were deployed to the blaze in a bedroom of the home on Backhold Avenue in Siddal at 7.15am.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said they were alerted by calls from people who had seen smoke coming from the house.

It is not thought that anyone was hurt.

