News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Fire in Todmorden: Crews from eight fire stations scrambled to barn blaze that spread to second building in part of Calderdale today

Dozens of firefighters were called to tackle a barn fire in Todmorden today.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 10th Jan 2024, 18:35 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The blaze started in one barn and spread to a second barn, said West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Teams were alerted at 3.19pm today, with crews from Todmorden, Mytholmroyd, Halifax, Skelmanthorpe, Illingworth, Mirfield, Featherstone and Ossett all deployed to put the flames out.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was also assisted by colleagues from Greater Manchester.

If you see a fire in progress, call 999.

For fire safety information and to book a home fire safety check, visit West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service’s website.

Related topics:FireTodmordenCalderdaleHalifaxOssett