Fire in Todmorden: Crews from eight fire stations scrambled to barn blaze that spread to second building in part of Calderdale today
The blaze started in one barn and spread to a second barn, said West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.
Teams were alerted at 3.19pm today, with crews from Todmorden, Mytholmroyd, Halifax, Skelmanthorpe, Illingworth, Mirfield, Featherstone and Ossett all deployed to put the flames out.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was also assisted by colleagues from Greater Manchester.
If you see a fire in progress, call 999.
For fire safety information and to book a home fire safety check, visit West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service’s website.