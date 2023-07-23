News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host

Firefighters called to warehouse blaze in Elland today and house fire in Sowerby Bridge last night

Crews from five fire stations were called to a blaze in Elland today (Sunday).
By Sarah Fitton
Published 23rd Jul 2023, 12:52 BST- 1 min read

The fire was in a sealed container used for storing logs, coal and gas equipment on the ground floor of a warehouse on Black Brook Way.

Teams from Rastrick, Halifax, Huddersfield and Illingworth were deployed shortly after 10.03am and used breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet to put out the fire.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Last night, at 10.49pm, firefighters from Huddersfield and Bradford were called to a house fire at Laurel Bank in Sowerby Bridge.

One call out was in Elland and the other in Sowerby BridgeOne call out was in Elland and the other in Sowerby Bridge
One call out was in Elland and the other in Sowerby Bridge
Most Popular

The blaze was on the first floor of the three-storey home and had spread to the roof void, meaning four pumps were needed as well as an aerial appliance.

They said 50 per cent of the building was effected by the fire.

Anyone who sees a fire in progress should call 999.

Related topics:Sowerby BridgeHuddersfield