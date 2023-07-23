Firefighters called to warehouse blaze in Elland today and house fire in Sowerby Bridge last night

The fire was in a sealed container used for storing logs, coal and gas equipment on the ground floor of a warehouse on Black Brook Way.

Teams from Rastrick, Halifax, Huddersfield and Illingworth were deployed shortly after 10.03am and used breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet to put out the fire.

Last night, at 10.49pm, firefighters from Huddersfield and Bradford were called to a house fire at Laurel Bank in Sowerby Bridge.

One call out was in Elland and the other in Sowerby Bridge

The blaze was on the first floor of the three-storey home and had spread to the roof void, meaning four pumps were needed as well as an aerial appliance.

They said 50 per cent of the building was effected by the fire.