Firefighting in the genes for new Calderdale commander

District Commander for Calderdale Laura Boocock

Laura Boocock, from Elland and who is the new head of West Yorkshire Service for the borough, grew up learning about the job from her firefighter father.

The family lived in Queensbury and Paul Boocock spent much of his service covering Bradford but was in a fire safety post based at Halifax Fire Station when he retired, just as Laura was starting her firefighter training.

“My dad was a firefighter and I saw how much he loved his job,” said District Commander Boocock.

“He loved that I was joining.”

The 38-year-old went to North Halifax Grammar School and was an environmental projects manager for a firm in Saltaire before she joined the fire service.

Her firefighting career so far has seen her working in Huddersfield, Cleckheaton, Ossett and at the fire service’s headquarters in Birkenshaw.

She also spent two years on secondment to the National Resilience Assurance Team before taking on the role of Calderdale District Commander in September.