The price rises will affect areas all around West Yorkshire, including Halifax and Calderdale, along with Leeds and Bradford.

These are the first new prices to be introduced in 18 months during which inflation has risen sharply.

First is encouraging people to switch to TOTO (Tap on Tap off) when they use the bus, as single fares using TOTO are mainly remaining unchanged.

To use TOTO, a passenger uses their contactless bank card or mobile at the ticket machine next to the driver but must “tap” again on the card reader device when leaving the bus.

Single and day tickets will remain capped at £2 and £4.50 respectively. They can be purchased on bus through cash, contactless or TOTO, or on the First Bus app.

The most popular return fare will remain at £4 but this will be the standard price for all return journeys.

Flexi and group fares are also not affected by the changes.

Kayeigh Ingham, commercial director of North and West Yorkshire, said: “The majority of our single fare tickets are staying at the same price but we’re asking our customers to help us continue to achieve this by using TOTO or the pre-paid MCard.

“We have also continued to ensure that the average cost per trip of making multiple journeys remains low.”

She added: “These fare changes reflect the customer travel and buying habits we’re now seeing since the pandemic.

“Our business is not immune from the impact of inflation and rising business costs. We have looked carefully at how we can limit price increases for customers and balance this with the challenge of maintaining a sustainable network as we build back passenger numbers.

“At a time when everyone is looking at how to manage rising living costs and how much they use their own transport with continued high fuel prices, the bus is an affordable and sustainable way to travel.”

Posters will begin appearing on buses from today (Wednesday) and further details about the fare changes can be found by visiting the First Bus website.

In Halifax and Calderdale, here is what passengers will be paying from next week.

The £1.40 adult single fare will rise to £2 when purchased with cash or contactless, or £1.60 when purchased with Tap on Tap off or Pay-as-you-go MCard.

The £1.60 adult single fare will rise to £2 when purchased with cash or contactless. There is no change when purchased with Tap on Tap off or Pay-as-you-go MCard.

There is no change to the £2 adult single fare.

The return fare will rise to £4, available to purchase on bus or the First Bus app.

The £1.40 evening fare will no longer be available.

A FirstWeek ticket will increase from £20 to £22.