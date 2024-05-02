First fundraiser to take place for foundation in memory of two-year-old boy from Halifax
The Albie Sugden Foundation was established by Jane and Luke Sugden, from Outlane, after their son Albie died in October last year.
And Albie's uncle Mike Tighe, from Copley, is undertaking the first fundraising for the charity with two marathons, one around Halifax and Huddersfield on Saturday, May 11 and the other, the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon, on Sunday, May 12.
"We're really excited, it's a really good kickstart to our foundation and we're really touched it's Mike that's doing the first fundraiser and it means we can start the fundraising with a bang," said Jane, 40.
In October 2022, at 22 months old, Albie suffered a small seizure at home.
After being rushed to A and E at Calderdale Royal Hospital, he was diagnosed with a brain tumour.
"There were no warning signs, no traipsing to the GPs, or googling of symptoms," said Jane, "instead Albie’s abrupt illness and diagnosis came completely out of the blue.
"After several emergency operations in Leeds we learnt that Albie had AT/RT – a rare and aggressive brain cancer with a survival rate of around 30 per cent.
"Our world as we knew it came crashing down around us."
Living every parents' worst nightmare, Jane and Luke embarked on an aggressive treatment plan, but heartbreakingly, Albie died in October 2023.
Since then, the couple have set up The Albie Sugden Foundation to support other children living with cancer as well as fund research into brain tumours.
"It's done two things for us," said Jane on the Foundation. "It's given us a focus, something our whole family can rally behind and support and given us a channel for our grief.
"Whilst we were in treatment and whilst Albie was being cared for in Calderdale and Leeds, we had so much support from other charities and healthcare professionals.
"We saw the other side of it as well with other families who might not have that kind of pastoral support, which was a bit of an eye opener and really highlighted how much we wanted to give back.
"We've got two main objectives, one is to fund research into brain tumours, as we didn't realise until Albie was diagnosed but brain tumours are really underfunded.
"It's the biggest child and young adult cancer killer but it only gets two per cent of the national research spend.
"It's more common than you think but it's really underfunded so we wanted to help bridge that gap and support institutions who specialise in research into cures, treatments, side effects and everything else.
"We also wanted to help children living with cancer. We can't help medically but we can help with their wellbeing.
"It's such a difficult experience for families, so we want to try and make it that little bit more positive for people going through it."