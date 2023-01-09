First Halifax junior parkrun of the year takes place in People's Park

Halifax junior parkrun started 2023 with at bang at People’s Park on Sunday.

More than 50 juniors took part, with parents and volunteers all having a great time.

Coffee Domination of Burnley Road provided Christmas treats for all.

Junior parkrun is a 2km route and participants can run, walk, skip or just watch.

It takes place at 9am every Sunday - all you need is your barcode and to arrive at 8.50am for a warm-up.

