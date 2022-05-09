First life-saving kit installed outside The Acapulco in memory of Halifax's Casey Badhams

The bleed control cabinet, dedicated to the memory of Casey Badhams, is now in place outside The Acapulco.
The nightclub has sponsored the box, which contains supplies to help with knife wounds and other medical emergencies.
Acapulco owner Simon Jackson said: "I'm pleased to say that The Acapulco have installed Halifax’s first blood trauma kit, that can be used by anyone to help someone who maybe suffering from major blood loss, and hope there is more to come soon."
As reported by the Courier, 21-year-old Casey died after being stabbed in broad daylight on Myrtle Avenue in Ovenden last August.
People living nearby made desperate first aid attempts to help but he died from his injuries.
His mum, Mina Kershaw, and her cousin, Jade Kershaw, want to see bleed control cabinets rolled out across the area.
To donate to their fundraising, visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/casey-badhams