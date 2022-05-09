First life-saving kit installed outside The Acapulco in memory of Halifax's Casey Badhams

A kit aimed at saving lives in tribute to a well-known young Halifax man who was murdered has been installed in Halifax town centre

By sarah fitton
Monday, 9th May 2022, 1:52 pm

The bleed control cabinet, dedicated to the memory of Casey Badhams, is now in place outside The Acapulco.

The nightclub has sponsored the box, which contains supplies to help with knife wounds and other medical emergencies.

Casey's family are hoping it will be the first of many to be installed across Halifax and Bradford.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter

The family of Casey Badhams with the first bleed control cabinet installed at The Acapulco in Halifax. Josie Baldry, Jade Kershaw, Lilah Badhams, Laney Pemberton and Mina Kershaw

Acapulco owner Simon Jackson said: "I'm pleased to say that The Acapulco have installed Halifax’s first blood trauma kit, that can be used by anyone to help someone who maybe suffering from major blood loss, and hope there is more to come soon."

As reported by the Courier, 21-year-old Casey died after being stabbed in broad daylight on Myrtle Avenue in Ovenden last August.

People living nearby made desperate first aid attempts to help but he died from his injuries.

His mum, Mina Kershaw, and her cousin, Jade Kershaw, want to see bleed control cabinets rolled out across the area.

The bleed control cabinet is outside The Acapulco in Halifax

To donate to their fundraising, visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/casey-badhams

Read More

Read More
Family of murder victim Casey Badhams want life-saving kits all over Halifax
HalifaxSimon JacksonBradford