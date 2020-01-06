First meeting of the New Year for bereaved fathers’ support group

A support group for bereaved fathers will hold it’s first meeting of the New Year this week.

The Dad-to-Dad group was set-up by Ben Moorhouse, whose daughter Kallipateira was stillborn at 38 weeks of pregnancy in October, leaving Ben and his partner Gaynor Thompson devastated.

“Every day is difficult as a bereaved parent and the new year can bring further grief in different ways,” said Ben. “Our dads meet up is a unique opportunity in the local area for all dads to meet other dads and talk openly and make new friendships in a laid back environment.”

The session takes place at The Old Post Office pub in Halifax at 7.30pm on Tuesday, January 7.