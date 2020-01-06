First meeting of the New Year for bereaved fathers’ support group

25 June 2019...... Halifax couple Ben Moorhouse and Gaynor Thompson lost their daughter Kallipateira, who was stillborn less than two weeks before her due date. The couple have raised over �10,000 for the Steve Prescott Foundation and �13,000 for a new Maternity Bereavement Suite at Calderdale Royal Hospital so far.'The couple set up an awareness and fundraising cause in memory of their daughter Kallipateira. Picture Tony Johnson.
A support group for bereaved fathers will hold it’s first meeting of the New Year this week.

The Dad-to-Dad group was set-up by Ben Moorhouse, whose daughter Kallipateira was stillborn at 38 weeks of pregnancy in October, leaving Ben and his partner Gaynor Thompson devastated.

“Every day is difficult as a bereaved parent and the new year can bring further grief in different ways,” said Ben. “Our dads meet up is a unique opportunity in the local area for all dads to meet other dads and talk openly and make new friendships in a laid back environment.”

The session takes place at The Old Post Office pub in Halifax at 7.30pm on Tuesday, January 7.