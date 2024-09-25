Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The first phase of a 267-home development in Brighouse has been completed as the works to provide much-needed affordable housing continue to progress.

Yorkshire Housing’s Cromwell Gardens scheme in Rastrick includes a mix of affordable rent, shared ownership, rent-to-buy and market sale properties, providing flexibility for individuals and families of different sizes.

Working in partnership with Calderdale Council and energy and regeneration firm Equans, the project represents a circa £40 million pound investment and a total of 65 homes have been completed so far. The scheme is due for completion in winter 2026 and council officials recently visited the site to see how work is progressing.

Steven Harrison, Development Project Manager at Yorkshire Housing, said: “We’ve been thrilled to showcase the great progress made so far and we look forward to seeing the rest of the scheme take shape.

Yorkshire Housing, Equans and Calderdale Council colleagues pictured together at the Cromwell Gardens development in Rastrick.

“Rastrick is a thriving area in need of more affordable housing and this development will address this shortfall, whilst also providing opportunities for people to move into high-quality energy efficient homes.

“Yorkshire Housing has a goal of delivering 8,000 new homes across Yorkshire to help ease the housing crisis and this site takes us closer to achieving that target.”

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Climate Action and Housing, Coun Scott Patient, added: “The completion of this first phase development in Rastrick is a great example of partnership working to deliver much-needed new affordable homes, which are energy-efficient and cheaper to run.

“The development will bring more choice for local families and support council priorities for thriving towns and places, reduced inequalities and climate action.”

Cromwell Gardens development in Rastrick.

The development includes a mix of 2, 3 and 4-bedroom homes, with 41 homes completed in the first phase and 127 homes included in the second phase which is well underway. The third and final phase will be made up of 99 homes.

The homes have been designed to be energy efficient, with enhanced insulation and modern boilers and heating controls – all of which will help keep bills affordable and reduce carbon emissions.

Mark Hanks, Head of Operations at Equans, said: “We’re delighted to be playing such a key part alongside our partners in creating this much-needed low carbon community in Rastrick.

“It’s great to see families settling into their new energy efficient, high-quality properties – we hope they’ll be very happy and enjoy their futures in their new homes.”