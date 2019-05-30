First pictures emerge of devastating fire damage to historic Halifax mill

The first pictures of inside a historic Halifax mill that was devastated by a fire have been released.
The West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Investigation team posted the pictures that show the scale of the damaged caused by yesterday's fire.
READ MORE: Outpouring of support for owner of Halifax mill devastated in fire
The Calderdale community has rallied round and sent an outpouring of support to the owner of a Halifax mill which was devastated in a fire.
Around 45 firefighters tackled the fire yesterday as crews extinguished the blaze and to salvage as much as the building as possible.
READ MORE: Everything we know about the devastating Halifax town centre mill blaze
The team confirmed that the cause of the fire is still unknown and the investigation continues.
Keep up-to-date with all the latest news and breaking incidents in Halifax - join our dedicated Facebook group here.
SEE MORE: Devastating Halifax town centre business mill fire in pictures