First pictures emerge of devastating fire damage to historic Halifax mill

The first pictures of inside a historic Halifax mill that was devastated by a fire have been released.

The West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Investigation team posted the pictures that show the scale of the damaged caused by yesterday's fire.

Damage of the fire at Greenwoods Mill

The Calderdale community has rallied round and sent an outpouring of support to the owner of a Halifax mill which was devastated in a fire.

Around 45 firefighters tackled the fire yesterday as crews extinguished the blaze and to salvage as much as the building as possible.

The team confirmed that the cause of the fire is still unknown and the investigation continues.

