First public viewing of Calderdale film is held at Halifax Library
A new film about Calderdale had its first public viewing at Halifax Library on Thursday.
Villages of Calderdale by Air, by Pathways Productions, was watched by 40 people at the library – the first viewing of the film, which will also be shown on November 29 at Elland WMC at 7.15pm as part of the Greater Elland Historical Society meeting night, which are open to the public.
Thanks are expressed to Craig Oliver of the library and the public for attending. The film is available at www.pathwaysvideo.co.uk.