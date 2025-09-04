Fitness centres in Todmorden and Sowerby Bridge set to be upgraded

Gym facilities in Todmorden and Sowerby Bridge are set to be upgraded, with Calderdale Council investing over £280,000 on new premium equipment for the centres.

To improve the experience for those using Council-run sites in Sowerby Bridge and Todmorden, equipment such as new treadmills, bikes and cross-trainers are being installed in the gyms along with brand new fixed and free weight strength equipment.

All will feature integrated screens enabling users to access classes, ‘outdoor’ routes, profile-based exercises and popular channels such as YouTube and other streaming services. The equipment will sync with the existing Technogym app, which provides workouts and enables users to monitor their activities and lifestyle.

Work is due to start this November and will take approximately two to three weeks. Advance notices of the work will be placed on site and messages communicated to members. Whilst work is underway, the gym facilities will be unavailable, but all other activities, including swimming and fitness classes, will run as normal.

Once work is complete, free instructor support will be available to help users familiarise themselves with the new equipment.

The upgrades are part of the Council’s ongoing investment in the sports service, with new equipment installed at Brighouse Pool and Fitness Centres in 2023. Todmorden Sports Centre also benefitted from recent upgrades to its heating and filter systems.

Progress is being made on the new leisure centre for Halifax, with the detailed design process underway and early enabling work due to take place. Construction work is due to begin on site later this year.

Calderdale Council’s Deputy Leader, Coun Scott Patient, said: “We’re constantly looking to invest in our fitness sites, and we’ve been listening to customers’ feedback to help inform improvements and enhance the experience for those using our gym facilities.

“Following gym upgrades at Brighouse Fitness Centre, we’re now looking to invest in our sites at Todmorden and Sowerby Bridge, installing state-of-the-art equipment to help people get the best out of their workout.

“The work will be completed as quickly as possible, and all other activities, including swimming sessions and fitness classes, will run as normal whilst the work is taking place - with over 130 classes per week across all our sites there’s lots of options to keep moving.”