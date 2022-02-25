Five animals at Halifax RSPCA looking for a new home - can you help?

Five animals at Halifax RSPCA looking for a new home - can you help?

RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford & District Branch, based on Wade Street Halifax, successfully rehomes over 500 animals every single year.

By Abigail Kellett
Friday, 25th February 2022, 7:00 am

If you’re interested in adopting a cat, dog or small animal, here are five current residents searching for a loving home.

You can view all of the animals looking for homes on the charities website and if you can’t adopt but would still like to show your support, you can now become an Animal Sponsor from as little as 50p per week at www.rspcahalifaxhuddersfieldbradford.org.uk/sponsor-an-animal/

1. Charlie – 8 years old – male

Meet cheeky and affectionate boy who enjoys a fuss and especially likes to try and sit on your lap to get up close and snuggly! He’s a playful boy and loves a good game of chase! Charlie would suit most family homes and could live with children.

Photo: RSPCA

Photo Sales

2. Scrabble – 11 years old – male

Meet Scrabble, a perfect gentleman in search of a loving new home. Scrabble is a sweet cat, who adores cuddling and lots of attention, he adores the company of people. He would be happiest as the only pet, but could live with older, cat savvy children.

Photo: RSPCA

Photo Sales

3. Pineapple & Goosebury – 5 week old Guinea Pig males

Meet gorgeous Goosebury & Pineapple, a pair of guinea pigs looking for a home together, as the only guinea pigs in the home. The duo will need lots of room to play and exhibit natural behaviours. Goosebury and Pineapple will be ready to head to their new homes in mid-March.

Photo: RSPCA

Photo Sales

4. Purrito – Female – 1 year

Pretty Purrito is a chatty cat, who enjoys company and greets staff at the front of her pen in cattery. Purrito`s adopters will need to be patient, as she can take a couple of days to be comfortable in a new environment. She could live with sensible, cat-savvy children and would prefer to be the only cat.

Photo: RSPCA

Photo Sales
Huddersfield
Next Page
Page 1 of 2