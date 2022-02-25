Five animals at Halifax RSPCA looking for a new home - can you help?

If you’re interested in adopting a cat, dog or small animal, here are five current residents searching for a loving home.
1. Charlie – 8 years old – male
Meet cheeky and affectionate boy who enjoys a fuss and especially likes to try and sit on your lap to get up close and snuggly! He’s a playful boy and loves a good game of chase! Charlie would suit most family homes and could live with children.
Photo: RSPCA
2. Scrabble – 11 years old – male
Meet Scrabble, a perfect gentleman in search of a loving new home. Scrabble is a sweet cat, who adores cuddling and lots of attention, he adores the company of people. He would be happiest as the only pet, but could live with older, cat savvy children.
Photo: RSPCA
3. Pineapple & Goosebury – 5 week old Guinea Pig males
Meet gorgeous Goosebury & Pineapple, a pair of guinea pigs looking for a home together, as the only guinea pigs in the home. The duo will need lots of room to play and exhibit natural behaviours. Goosebury and Pineapple will be ready to head to their new homes in mid-March.
Photo: RSPCA
4. Purrito – Female – 1 year
Pretty Purrito is a chatty cat, who enjoys company and greets staff at the front of her pen in cattery. Purrito`s adopters will need to be patient, as she can take a couple of days to be comfortable in a new environment. She could live with sensible, cat-savvy children and would prefer to be the only cat.
Photo: RSPCA