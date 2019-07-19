Five-year-old boy suffers serious injuries after being hit by car in Halifax

A five-year-old boy was seriously injured in what is being described as a "serious collision" in Halifax yesterday (Thursday).

It happened on Emscote Grove in King Cross at around 6pm, with the boy being taken by ambulance to Leeds General Infirmary, where he is still being treated.

West Yorkshire Police said: "Enquiries are ongoing following a serious collision on Emscote Grove, Halifax at about 5.48pm on Thursday.

"The incident occurred after a car was in collision with a five year old boy while driving on the road.

"The child suffered serious injuries to his body and was taken by ambulance to Leeds General Infirmary where he continues to be treated."