Five years since 'bold' step of moving Halifax's library
Calderdale Council is marking five years since it opened Halifax Central Library and Archives at Square Road.
The moving of the library from Northgate to its current location near The Piece Hall caused controversy at the time.
Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Services and Communities, Councillor Jenny Lynn, described the opening as “a bold move”.
But she said that action has provided people with a “magnificent, well-used and much-admired facility”.
“Five years on, the stunning restoration project – with its mix of historic features and modern facilities - remains as impressive as ever, and its location next to the Piece Hall and Industrial Museum has created a real cultural hub in the town centre,” she said.
The centre was officially opened on September 9, 2017 by the writer and architectural historian Dr Jonathan Foyle in the presence of the Mayor of Calderdale at the time, Councillor Ferman Ali.
The library building was funded by Calderdale Council and designed to incorporate the spire and steeple of the former Square Church, including the stunning rose window.
The building was awarded the 2018 Halifax Civic Trust Award and four national awards from the Royal Institute of Architects.
Since opening, the library has issued nearly half a million loans, holds regular sessions including Busy Babies story times and school holiday sessions for children.
It has also hosted an array of exhibitions, such as an incredibly-popular display of Anne Lister’s original diaries.
During the pandemic, the library supported young people by offering free homework printing while schools were closed and expanded its home library service.