Flats plan for former Hebden Bridge youth centre

A council is turning a former youth club building in Hebden Bridge into flats and a commercial unit.

By John Greenwood - Local Democracy Reporter
Published 13th Apr 2023, 10:00 BST

Youth House at Carlton Street was subject to a community asset transfer bid after closing as the youth centre, but this was halted in 2010.

The three-storey building is unoccupied but the council believes it has possibilities and planners deemed planning permission for the proposed changes of use to be granted.

Situated in Hebden Bridge Conservation area, and featuring some decorative ashlar stone detail, the aim is to convert the building to commercial premises at ground floor level with the two upper floors, which have direct access from a protected stairwell accessed at street level, to become two flats.

Youth House in Hebden Bridge is set to become commercial premises with two flats above. Picture: GoogleYouth House in Hebden Bridge is set to become commercial premises with two flats above. Picture: Google
With no major architectural changes planned, the proposals will not harm the appearance of the neighbourhood, say officers.

There will be some minor internal re-modelling but externally it will retain original arrangement of doors and windows and architectural features.

'Urban living' plan revealed for space above old Halifax jewellers shop
