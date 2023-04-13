Youth House at Carlton Street was subject to a community asset transfer bid after closing as the youth centre, but this was halted in 2010.

The three-storey building is unoccupied but the council believes it has possibilities and planners deemed planning permission for the proposed changes of use to be granted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Situated in Hebden Bridge Conservation area, and featuring some decorative ashlar stone detail, the aim is to convert the building to commercial premises at ground floor level with the two upper floors, which have direct access from a protected stairwell accessed at street level, to become two flats.

Youth House in Hebden Bridge is set to become commercial premises with two flats above. Picture: Google

With no major architectural changes planned, the proposals will not harm the appearance of the neighbourhood, say officers.

There will be some minor internal re-modelling but externally it will retain original arrangement of doors and windows and architectural features.

Advertisement Hide Ad