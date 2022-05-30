Flavourfest begins with sporty fun day at People's Park on Wednesday

People's Park

Flavourfest is a month-long celebration of culture and diversity, organised by and delivered within one of the most culturally vibrant and distinctive places in Calderdale, with events and activities planned across multiple locations in Halifax for people to enjoy, learn and experience a larger life.

Flavourfest begins with a sporty fun day in People’s Park Halifax for children, young people and families from the local area and will feature an indoor caving system that is one of only four in the country.

Calderdale Healthy Holidays providers including HIMMAT, Unique Community Hub, West Yorkshire Police and Jubilee Children’s Centre will be providing a range of free activities including, a climbing wall, caving, archery, zorbing, relay races, squash, a penalty shoot-out, mini Olympics, face painting, arts and crafts and more. Entry is free.