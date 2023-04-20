News you can trust since 1853
"Food banks need support now more than ever" - Vital donations will help two Calderdale food banks to keep supporting people in need

Two food banks in Calderdale have received donations this month to ensure that people in most need can continue to receive support.

By Tom Scargill
Published 20th Apr 2023, 18:00 BST- 1 min read
Ebeneezer Church Hall, HalifaxEbeneezer Church Hall, Halifax
The donations came from Locala Health and Wellbeing as part of the healthcare provider’s social enterprise commitment.

Ebenezer Foodbank and Todmorden Foodbank both received £2,000 from Locala and the money donated will go towards daily essentials and cupboard staples to help the local community.

Happy Days UK coordinate the Ebenezer Foodbank and they have provided thousands of food parcels and support to the most vulnerable people in Calderdale since 2014.

Todmorden Learning and Community Hub Centre, where the Todmorden Food Drop-In is basedTodmorden Learning and Community Hub Centre, where the Todmorden Food Drop-In is based
Todmorden Foodbank provide a food parcel to anyone in need of food, for whatever reason and don’t take referrals or ask for proof of need.

One volunteer at Todmorden said, “I cannot stress enough the difference this service makes to the lives of those who need it. It’s so much more than just somewhere people can go to get food. It is a warm and friendly environment, where people feel safe and supported when they need a little bit of extra help.

"What an asset to the community.”

Karen Jackson, Locala chief executive, said: “We’re happy to support the fantastic work being carried out by Ebenezer Foodbank and Todmorden Foodbank and we know that Locala’s donation will benefit the local community.

“The cost-of-living crisis has impacted millions of people across the country, and many are struggling to access the essentials they need every single day.

"With the rates ever increasing, Food banks need support now more than ever.”

People can support the Food banks in several ways, including volunteering or donating goods. For more information, visit https://www.happydaysuk.org/ or https://todfooddropin.org/2909-2/.

