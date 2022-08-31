Football mad nine-year-old from Halifax signs for Leeds United

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Layla White, who lives in Pye Nest and attends Copley Primary School, plays for Greetland under 10s.

Proud dad Jason said: "Layla is mad for football, she does live, eat and breathe it.

"She is a huge Liverpool and attends matchdays at Anfield on regular basis and even followed them to Wembley last season and the King Power stadium last month for the Community Shield.

Layla White

"Layla plays as a centre back and her favourite player is Virgil Van Dijk, she watches every move he makes.

"She has even persuaded us to create a mini pitch on our lawn at home so we have two sets of goalposts which she often has mini matches on with other children from our street."

Layla's first trails for the Leeds United under 10 Girls team were at Fleet Lane in Rothwell, where she attended three sessions over a three week period, observed by Leeds United coaches.

She was then invited for a further final session before being accepted onto the emerging talent centre.

Layla White

"She was over the moon," said Jason.

"We received the email during the Women's Euros so Layla was already hooked onto watching all the Lionesses' matches and she often said that could be me one day while watching them.

"She is a very determined and driven young girl so if she continues to work hard at it, and most importantly enjoys her football, then anything is possible."

Layla White