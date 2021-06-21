Football shirt number retired in honour of Tomi Solomon after Brighouse river tragedy

Tomi Solomon.

Bradford City AFC Academy posted on social media: "Tomi’s memory will live on with each of us at Bradford City. He’ll take the number 8 shirt with him but give to us so many fond memories."

The 13-year-old Brighouse High School student was playing by the River Calder with friends when he got into difficulties earlier this month, police said.

The talented young footballer played for Bradford City AFC Academy, as well as Calderdale Schools Football Association.

Bradford City posted: "Bantams Academy has made the decision to retire the No.8 shirt - across all age categories - which will remain with Tomi Solomon forever. May he rest in peace."

The Academy added: "Forever in our hearts. Forever a Bantam. Rest in peace Tomi."

In statement released after an inquest was opened into Tomi's death, his family said: "We would like to express our appreciation for all the support everyone has offered us since the tragic loss of Tomi.

"He was truly a blessing to us as a family and touched so many people’s lives.

"We know he was very much loved by everyone who knew him.

"Our son was a very happy boy who lived for football and it was often all he spoke about from waking up to going to sleep.

“We are devastated by his loss and now ask for privacy at this time."