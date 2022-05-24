Football team to take on Yorkshire Three Peaks in aid of Calderdale Lighthouse charity

AFC Halifax will take on the Yorkshire Three Peaks on Saturday, June 25 to raise much needed funds for Calderdale Lighthouse, who supply vulnerable and disadvantaged families throughout the borough with clothing and shoes for new-borns to teens, bedding, toiletries, toys and books.

Their service is free to use. It is accessed through a third party referral system from professional practitioners and agencies, which ensures their items go to the families most in need.

The majority of their items are donated by the public, although they also buy certain items that are hardly ever donated or for health and safety reasons.

Volunteers from Calderdale Lighthouse with members of the AFC Halifax team

AFC Halifax, made up of FC Halifax Town supporters, are now in their 16th year and over that time have raised thousands of pounds for charities including Cancer Research, Macmillan Cancer Support and Andy's Man Club.

Last year the club took a decision to partner with a local smaller charity, and the decision was made to work with Calderdale Lighthouse.

"We made that decision as we felt we needed to try and put our fundraising efforts towards a smaller local charity who do not benefit from a national profile," said John Barker, from the club.

"We chose Calderdale Lighthouse as they already had ties with AFC Halifax and the work they do in the Calderdale community is sadly much needed and is becoming more and more crucial for local families who are in dire need of support."

Nineteen of the club's squad members are taking part in the 25-mile long challenge, which they hope to complete in under 12 hours.

If you would like to know more about Calderdale Lighthouse, visit www.calderdalelighthouse.com or search Calderdale Lighthouse on Facebook.