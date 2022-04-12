Former Bachelors singer and Elland resident Con Cluskey dies aged 80

Con Cluskey

Mr Cluskey had lived in Elland since 1970 and died from complications related to Covid at Calderdale Royal Hospital.

The Bachelors enjoyed numerous chart topping songs in the 1960’s including I Believe, Charmaine, Ramona, Diane and I Wouldn’t Trade You For The World.

They also had two BBC TV series and appeared in a number of TV series’, films and theatrical productions globally across the 60’s, 70’s and beyond.

The Bachelors - John Stokes, Con Cluskey and Dec Cluskey

They continued to tour throughout the intervening years until the first lockdown in 2020, playing to packed houses of fans who stayed loyal over the decades.

Mr Cluskey leaves four children, Carole, Greg, Michael and Phillip, and three grandchildren Freddie, Lydia and Miles.

His devoted brother and co-star Dec enjoyed over 60 years of music success with him too.