Former Calderdale Council director honoured with CBE in New Year Honours

A former Calderdale Council director has been awarded a CBE in the in The Queen’s New Year honours list for services to communities.

Kersten England, who is now Bradford Council’s chief executive, has occupied the top post at the Council since August 2015.

Her career has included work in the voluntary sector and higher education and she has a wealth of experience in top public sector jobs – in central government as Director of Local Government for Yorkshire and the Humber; as a director at Calderdale Council; and then as Chief Executive of City of York Council.

As well as her Council role Kersten is the lead chief executive for innovation and growth in the Leeds City Region; is a member of the boards of Bradford Economic Partnership, the National Science & Media Museum and Bradford Literature Festival; is on the University of Bradford council; and is a trustee of the Young Foundation. She is also a lay canon of Bradford Cathedral.

“It is very humbling to be recognised in the New Year’s honours as we enter a new decade and 30 years on from my first job in local government as a training officer in the HR department at Kirklees Council," she said.

“I have wanted to play my part in securing the best possible quality of life for the people, neighbourhoods and communities wherever I have worked. Doing that can be exciting and rewarding. It can also be challenging at times.

“I have been lucky to work with talented and dedicated teams of people, at councils and in partner organisations, who are as passionate as I am about the public sector and are committed to serving local people and delivering them services which improve their lives and wellbeing and build and strengthen communities.

“Despite my Edinburgh accent I regard myself as a bona fide Bradfordian. My heart never truly left Bradford. My children grew up and were educated here and it’s the place that I have lived in for longest in my life. I consider it an honour to serve this extraordinary city and district.”