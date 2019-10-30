Former Courier reporter loses appeal against BBC tax bill

Christa Ackroyd, former Courier reporter and BBC presenter, has lost her appeal against a tax tribunal ruling, landing her with a £200,000 bill.

Ms Ackroyd, who lives in Halifax, was one of several on-screen personalities hired by the BBC under controversial "personal service companies", a practice common in the industry at the time.

The tribunal ruled that she was liable for income tax and national insurance contributions, as she had been an employee of the corporation, not a freelance contractor. The tribunal also stated that she had acted in good faith, having been encouraged by the BBC to be contracted through her own company.

Ms Ackroyd, who currently writes a column for the Yorkshire Post, said that she was "disappointed" that her appeal had upheld the tribunal's decision. The outstanding bill had been paid at the time of ruling, she added.

"It has been a very stressful seven years, I am meeting with counsel to look at what steps to take now," she said.

The BBC has been heavily criticised for its contractual arrangements with several high-profile faces, many of which are still to appear in court.

Ms Ackroyd's career with the BBC ended as a result of her case. Her case hinged on the IR35 tax legislation, in which so-called "disguised employees" offer their services via a limited company. This can result in them paying less tax than if they were employed full time.

Dave Chaplin, founder of Contractor Calculator, a website for freelancers and contractors said that Ms Ackroyd had the "right to feel aggrieved", having been poached by the BBC from ITV's Calendar.

"The only option she was given was to work via a limited company, which the BBC assured her in 2012 was okay," said Mr Chaplin.

HM Revenue and Customs welcomed the appeal decision, saying employment status was "never a matter of choice - it is always dictated by the facts".

The BBC said it was "reviewing the details of the judgement".