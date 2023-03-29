Former electrician from Halifax asks old work mates for help following terminal cancer diagnosis

Warren Parker

Warren Parker, 71, was diagnosed in June with mesothelioma, a cancer of the lining of the lung associated with exposure to asbestos, often decades previously.

Following his diagnosis, Warren, of Manor Heath, Halifax instructed lawyers at Irwin Mitchell to investigate his illness and how he was exposed to hazardous asbestos.

Warren is now appealing for information from his former colleagues about the conditions he worked under and is keen to trace anyone who worked with Warren at Southern & Redfern Limited in Woodhead Road, Listerhills, Bradford between 1967 and 2011.

Oliver Collett, from Irwin Mitchell, said: “As a fit and active man, Warren’s cancer diagnosis came as a real shock to him and his wife. From enjoying their retirement his diagnosis has caused a great deal of upset and uncertainty for the future.

“With the support of his wife Glenis, Warren is keen to find out all he can concerning his asbestos exposure and we’re determined to support the couple as they embark on their quest for answers as they consider the treatment options available.

“If anyone who remembers Warren from his time at Southern & Redfern, or if anyone who has information about working conditions at the firm could come forward it would mean a lot to Warren. It could play a key part in providing Warren and his family with the answers they deserve.”

Born in 1951, Warren left school aged 15 to start an apprenticeship as an electrical and mechanical engineer at Southern & Redfern Limited in 1967. The company was based at Woodhead Road, Bradford and, undertook big contracts around the region for electrical installations, repairs and maintenance.

Warren completed his apprenticeship aged 21 and served the firm as a qualified engineer until he was promoted to chargehand in the 1980’s. In a long and successful career with the firm lasting over 40 years, he was promoted to foreman and assistant manager.

Based in the firm’s electrical motor repair workshop, Warren fears he was exposed to asbestos on a regular basis.

During his apprenticeship, Warren recalled stripping and dismantling electrical switchgear, in which asbestos was used as a flash barrier between electrical components.

Warren also recalled metal girders in the basement store were covered in lagging in a poor state of repair.

One particularly big repair job involved a batch of motors from the British Belting & Asbestos factory in Cleckheaton.

Warren started to feel unwell with breathlessness in November 2021 and was diagnosed with mesothelioma in June 2022.

Warren said: “Receiving a cancer diagnosis is impossible to imagine and even a few months later, it still doesn’t feel real. It’s something you hear about that happens to other people.

“Without the support of Glenis and the family, I don’t know where I would have been but at least now we have the chance to consider what the future may hold for us.

“Southern was a family owned business originally, but I know it changed hands a few times. If any of the old lads who worked there could get in contact, it would mean a lot.”