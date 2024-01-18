Former England manager is the star guest at Overgate Hospice's record breaking sporting dinner
and live on Freeview channel 276
The event took place on Friday, January 13 at The Venue in Barkisland and drew a crowd of over 360 guests who enjoyed a three-course meal, an after-dinner talk by football legend Kevin Keegan and a performance by comedian Dom Woodward.
Guests participated in a sports-themed card game, a silent auction and a main auction, contributing to the impressive total raised for the evening, which amounted to £81,540.
Jess Bailey, the event fundraiser, said: “It has been a wonderful evening of sport and comedy, and once again, we are touched by the overwhelming support shown for the hospice.
"We extend our appreciation to all the local businesses that sponsored or donated auction items for the event and to all those who attended and gave so generously.
"A special thank you goes to Investing For Tomorrow (IFT), the headline sponsor of the event, for their presence and support.”
Since Overgate’s first sporting dinner 17 years ago, the event has raised over £430,000, contributing to providing end-of-life care for the residents of Calderdale.