Former England manager Kevin Keegan was the star guest as Overgate’s sporting dinner raised a record amount for the hospice.

The event took place on Friday, January 13 at The Venue in Barkisland and drew a crowd of over 360 guests who enjoyed a three-course meal, an after-dinner talk by football legend Kevin Keegan and a performance by comedian Dom Woodward.

Guests participated in a sports-themed card game, a silent auction and a main auction, contributing to the impressive total raised for the evening, which amounted to £81,540.

Jess Bailey, the event fundraiser, said: “It has been a wonderful evening of sport and comedy, and once again, we are touched by the overwhelming support shown for the hospice.

Overgate Hospice's sporting dinner

"We extend our appreciation to all the local businesses that sponsored or donated auction items for the event and to all those who attended and gave so generously.

"A special thank you goes to Investing For Tomorrow (IFT), the headline sponsor of the event, for their presence and support.”